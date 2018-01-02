Property assessments in the Cariboo are up a little this year.

David Keough is a Deputy Assessor with BC Assessment…

“For 100 Mile House, Quesnel and Williams Lake, for the people that have single family residential homes, assessments are up around 4 percent for this year, compared to last.”

An average home in Williams Lake is up 4 percent from 236 thousand dollars to 245, the increase in Quesnel was 3.8 percent from 195 to 202 thousand dollars and for 100 Mile House there was a 3.4 percent jump from 215 to 223 thousand dollars.

Assessment notices will be going out in the mail this week.

If you don’t agree with your assessment, Keough says they are advised to go to the BCAssessment.ca website…

“On there they can type in their address and look at their assessment, the properties that have sold and even their neighbouring properties and look at their assessments as well. Look at that information and if they still disagree with their assessments, give our appraisers a call, discuss that information with them and any concerns.”

Keough says if they still disagree after that they just have to file an appeal before the end of the month.

He says it then goes to a third party review panel where they would present their evidence as to why they think their assessment is incorrect.