Interior Health is asking people with loved ones in health-care sites to be aware of the location of respiratory or gastrointestinal outbreaks after experiencing a rise in contagious illnesses.

“As hard as it is at this time of the year please stay home if you are sick,” says Dr. Silvina Mema, Interior Health Medical Health Officer.

“Instead you can use the phone or a video app and arrange to spend time together when you are symptom-free.”

Dr. Mema says that the flu season usually extends into April noting that there is still benefit and time in getting a flu shot.

An active outbreak of gastrointestinal illness at the Williams Lake Senior’s Village and an outbreak of respiratory infection at Fischer Place in 100 Mile House has been reported.

Gastrointestinal infections (GI) are most commonly caused by viruses and bacteria. The illness is spread from person to person through germs in the stool or vomit of infected people.

Respiratory infections (RI) are spread through droplets containing the virus or bacteria when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Respiratory infections can be caused by influenza (the flu).