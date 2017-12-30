The Mayor of Williams Lake says he is looking forward to ringing in the New Year.

Walt Cobb says other than the fires, 2017, for the most part, was a good year.

“We had a lot accomplished-we got more paving done this year which we’re way behind on, we’ve got a better handle on our finances. I’m looking forward to 2018 as a new year and the ability to carry on with some of the projects that we’ve got going.”

Cobb says they have been working with the Chinese delegation on the flight school and are still working on the Atlantic Power greenhouse project.

He adds that there was a record number of building permits this last year and hopes that it will carry into 2018.

One of the highlights of the New Year already according to Cobb will be Rogers Hometown Hockey taking place in downtown Williams Lake on January 6 and 7.

Cobb adds that he believes protecting the community from wildfires will be a key effort of 2018.

“We’re working with the provincial government and we’re working with the Ministry of Forests to make sure that we’re protected as much as we can,” he says noting that they are already working on a lot of things on that front.

“We can’t do everything and we can’t get it all done in 1 year but we can get a good start on it because we’re probably going to have more fires. We just got to make sure that they don’t come any closer to town.”

Cobb says although it is a concern that people tend to say you did not do it right in terms of ordering and lifting the evacuation alert and order it was was not his decision alone.

When asked if he would have done anything differently as Mayor in 2017, Cobb said he doesn’t think so.

“The fires messed up a whole lot of things, but as far as running the municipality I don’t think we would have done anything differently. I think we’re in way better shape than we were in the past.”