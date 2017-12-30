Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake will have one final night of giving a safe ride home to you and your vehicle.

Operation Red Nose will be in service New Year’s Eve from 9 pm until 3 am.

Organizer Dave Dickson says although he is getting a lot of people asking if you can book in advance, it does not work effectively.

He says the best way to use Operation Red Nose is to give them a call at 250-392-2222 when it’s time to go home.

“We will dispatch a team as quickly as we can to where you are, pick you and your vehicle up safely take you home. As you likely will expect New Year’s Eve we could be busier so instead of a 15-20 minute wait it may be a little longer.”

Dickson says they are planning on having 10 teams adding that it’s hard to say if the weather will influence the number of rides they give out.

“If it’s cold out the cars are all frosted up so that slows down our time, plus safety is of utmost importance to all our drivers. With the roads being icy and fresh snow we could tend to take a little longer, but most people are very patience and just grateful that they get a safe ride home and they get their vehicle brought home.”

When looking at past years, Dickson anticipates they will give somewhere between 60 and 70 rides.

Tomorrow will mark the last night of Operation Red Nose this season.