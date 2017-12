The race for the top baby name for boys in B.C. is close.

Benjamin is currently number one with Liam, Logan, and Lucas close behind.

Olivia is the top name for a girl in 2017.

Emma is a distant second.

Sophia, Charlotte, and Ava round out the top five.

All of this information is from the Vital Statistics Agency.

Looking back at 2016, there were 45,399 babies born in BC-22,188 girls and 23, 210 boys.

Final statistics will not be available until later in 2018.