British Columbians at high risk of HIV will now receive some preventative medicine at no cost.

The Provincial Government says they will be able to receive pre-exposure prophylaxis, which is a daily oral antiretroviral medication that prevents new HIV infection.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says making it free will “prevent new HIV infections, remove barriers to care and services, and help people live longer and healthier lives.”

Daily use of this medication is recommended by the World Health Organization.