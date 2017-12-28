Another bout of heavy snow is expected Friday according to Environment Canada that has issued a special weather statement for 100 Mile House and also Highway 97-Clinton to 100 Mile House via Begbie Summit.

Environment Canada says that the storm system will intensify late Friday and continue Saturday morning.

The southwest interior is expected to be hardest hit where 15 to 25 cm are possible.

Elsewhere, lesser accumulations ranging from 5 to 15 cm are likely.

DriveBC as of late Thursday afternoon was reporting road conditions as compact snow with slippery sections, and limited visibility with blowing snow.