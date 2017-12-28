The Caribruisers Roller Derby League say they have agreed to take the plunge and will be taking over organizing the Polar Bear Swim in Williams Lake.

Although the event has been a traditional way to ring in the New Year, Sunny Dyck says at this time they are not able to confirm the date of January 1.

“We could rush to get all the basic things in place and pull it off but really that would not show our league’s determination to keep the event going, and wouldn’t be as much fun to the people taking the plunge,” she says.

“Safety is our main concern. We insist on having the same if not higher standards of safety and insurances in place.”

Dyck says they are considering of possibly having the Swim on February 2.

“It’s scary to say a date right now while everyone is on a much deserved holiday and out of the office,” she adds.

The Polar Bear Swim was held for the last 17 years by the Williams Lake Rustlers Rugby Football Club.