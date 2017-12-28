Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire this hour in the North Cariboo.

Quesnel Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier says they received a call for mutual aid from the Bouchie Lake Volunteer Fire Department at around 11-30 this morning for a fire on Pinnacles Road…

“Presently there is one engine and two water tenders from Bouchie Lake, one fire engine and four members from Quesnel attending and West Fraser Fire Department just sent one water tender and four personel.”

Gauthier says despite their efforts however, the home has been lost…

“It looks like it is a single story and basically the structure right now is totally gone, like the roof has collapsed, and they are just fighting spot fires right now.”

Gauthier says he doesn’t believe anyone was home at the time, but he is not 100 percent sure at this point.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.