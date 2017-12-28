The generosity of Cariboo residents this holiday season resulted in the Salvation Army’s annual Kettle Campaign in Williams Lake surpassing its goal.

“We are ecstatic to thank the community for all their help that they gave us this Christmas,” says Dawn Butt, one of the executive directors of the Salvation Army.

“Our original Kettle and Christmas goal was $90,000. We have raised $116,275.”

Butt adds that after a quiet start to the Campaign, donations to the Kettle as well as the number of people dropping off cheques and cash donations to their office picked up as Christmas neared.

“The last day of kettles we ended up having to do a little bit of juggling and had to pull a couple of kettles early. But it was also the day of our Christmas dinner and we wanted to be able to provide that as well,” she says.

“Overall our volunteers were great.”

Butt says with the funds raised they might be able to even expand on some of their services in the future.

“A huge thank you to the community. We couldn’t do what we do without the support of Williams Lake and surrounding areas. Without everybody donating either their time or their finances we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish this.”