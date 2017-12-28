Calling 911 to complain that a nail salon won’t change your nail polish color tops the list of calls this year wasting valuable resources.

B.C’s largest emergency communications centre, E-Comm released its 2017 list of top 10 reasons to not call 911 which included:

Car refusing to move forward at a gas station pump

To report food was inedible and restaurant refusing to provide refund

Complaining tenant moved without returning keys

Calling because someone parked in their parking spot

Wondering if a washroom closed sign at a popular beach was legitimate

Complaining gas station wouldn’t accept coins for payment

Calling to ask if raccoons are dangerous animals

Asking if there’s a law preventing washing clothes at 6 a.m.

Calling to check the time following the fall time change

“While these calls are absurd, they’re more common than you might think. The fact is – every time a 9-1-1 call taker handles one of these calls, we waste valuable resources,” says Jody Robertson, executive director of corporate communications.

Robertson reminds the public that 911 is for police, fire or medical emergencies when immediate action is needed.