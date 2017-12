A house on Pablo Creek Rd. was destroyed by a blaze Wednesday evening.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says that the chimney fire on the 1500 block of Pablo Creek Rd. started at 6pm.

Because there is no fire protection in the area the fire according to Byron burned the home for 3 hours right to the ground.

The owner who was present at the time was able to escape unharmed.