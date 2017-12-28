The Director for Area F of the Cariboo Regional District says she will not be seeking re-election next year.

“Hopefully I’ve announced it in plenty of time so that I hope someone will come forward. I’m sure someone will,” says Joan Sorley.

“I love this job and I’m getting older and needing to spend more time with family.”

Sorley adds that she loves the people in the communities and the things that she has been a part of, noting that it has been a difficult decision.

“The reason I put it out there now is because I still have 10 months and I will not stop, but I’m hoping people will start to think about it and I’m happy to talk anyone who’s interested in any way and if I can help, I’d like to do that.”

Sorley was appointed as the alternate director in 2010, and was elected in January 2011 in a by-election.