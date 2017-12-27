The Cariboo Chilcotin is not immune to a deep freeze that is sweeping across the country.

“A very broad trough of low pressure has brought a lot of the Arctic air into Canada,” says Cindy Yu, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Some of the Arctic air has made its way into B.C. It’s pushing all the way from the Rockies to the coast, even for the North Coast so places like Kitimat and Terrace.”

Yu says wind chill values for the Cariboo were making it feel more like minus 27 Wednesday morning.

“It’s normal for us in the Central Interior to get the Arctic air in the winter,” she says.

“Having said that a high of minus 15 is much colder than our average temperature that is usually around minus 4 for the afternoon high and for the overnight is usually around minus 12.”

Wednesday’s cold spot in the province according to Environment Canada was Dease Lake with a temperature of minus 33 and a wind chill of minus of 42.

Yu anticipates that the colder temperatures will continue into the rest of the week, and urges those going outside to bundle up as there is the risk of frostbite.