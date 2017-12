RCMP have now confirmed that an accident on Friday afternoon on Horse Lake Road was a fatal crash.

Not a lot of details have been released but police say a car lost control and went into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

Police say the driver of the car, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say the occupants in the pickup suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed near Toomey and Foothills Road but reopened early Saturday morning.