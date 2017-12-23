Volunteers with Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake had a quiet night Friday before taking a break for Christmas.

Dave Dickson is one of the organizers.

“We did 17 rides. I think we moved 30 plus people and had 5 teams out. We had a fun time. It was not as busy as we like; we like to be really busy, the time goes by a lot quicker. But we got some people safely home and that’s the name of the game.”

Dickson says because Operation Red Nose will not be operating tonight people will have to plan their own safe ride home or use one of the local taxis.

“We’ve had a good year. We’re doing 10 evenings this year so we’re up a little, but comparing the numbers over the past 10 years that we’ve been operational here we seem to be tracking a little higher. I’ll know more in the New Year.”

Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake will not be available now until New Year’s Eve.