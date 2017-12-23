It remains unclear if anyone will be ringing in 2018 by jumping into the frigid waters of Williams Lake as no group has yet stepped up to officially take on the annual Polar Bear Swim.

“If there is a group that would like to take it on, our club would be happy to help them get started,” said Roy Argue, secretary of the Rustlers Rugby Club on Friday noting that the Club will not be organizing the event as they are low on volunteers.

“Most of the work that needs to get done happens in a few days prior to the swim but some planning is helpful. When we’ve done this in the past by now we would have rounded up a lot of extra things like food and prizes for the costumes, but as far as just running the event there is still good time.”

The Polar Swim which the Rustlers have organized for 17 years has grown from 12 swimmers to 285 at its peak helping to raise tens of thousands of dollars for High School Rugby and for Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

On Saturday, the Caribruisers Roller Derby League said that they have expressed interest in taking the plunge this year.

“It’s something our league has only touched base on, and information hasn’t exchanged hands yet,” says Sunny Dyck.

“I do think we will be up for the challenge and honor to fill the shoes of such an amazing organization on years to come though. It’s a daunting task, but the Polar Bear swim has been a staple to ring in the New Year and we have some ideas to bring in for the community and fun memories.”