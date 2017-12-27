Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes says while 2017 was a challenging year for the region, she will remember how the communities handled it…

“The wildfires certainly have been a significant crisis for our region but it also demonstrated how the region came together and worked closely together and saw so much good in people.”

Oakes says now the heavy lifting has begun and she says she is confident in the impacted communities moving forward.

On a personal level, Oakes saw her role in government change this year.

While she was re-elected, she went from being in government and in cabinet, to sitting on the other side of the floor…

“The role has changed, absolutely moving into opposition, but it provides new opportunities. It provides me the opportunity right now to really be incredibly vocal on making sure we have the support and resources in the Cariboo. And i feel i have had the opportunity to demonstrate that in the fall session, whether it’s asking the government for support for the wildfires or making sure we’re asking for support on roads, housing, training, the college, education.”

Oakes says all of those things are extremely important and that she will continue to make sure that those resources are coming to Cariboo North.