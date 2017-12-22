It will likely end up being a costly week for snow removal in Quesnel.

Yesterday’s snowfall was the second time in less than a week that sent snow removal crews scrambling.

Things were looking pretty good before that.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton says only about 54 percent of the annual budget was used up before that.

City Council raised the budget from 825 thousand in 2016 to 900 thousand dollars this year.

Council also established a reserve for snow removal last year after there was a surplus of 225 thousand dollars.