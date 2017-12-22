A medical emergency call turned into a lot more than that for Quesnel RCMP last night.

Police, assisting the BC Ambulance Service, were called to a home on Beath Street in West Quesnel at around 7 o’clock.

Police officers allege that when they entered the residence they observed a substance that they believed to be cocaine as well as some cash and a semi-automatic rifle.

A man and a woman were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

A search warrant was later executed at the home where drugs, cash and a firearm were all seized.

The accused have since been released on a promise to apear in court and the investigation is ongoing.