Two of the top teams in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling went toe to toe last night.

In the end, Quesnel Lawn Care…skipped by Colin Shpak…knocked off Brady Waffle’s Billy Barker Casino foursome 6 to 4.

Quesnel Lawn Care is now tied for second place with Service Electric at 6 and 3 while the Billy falls to 5 and 3.

Service Electric, skipped by Dave Plant, hammered Karin’s Deli 8 to 1.

One other game last night saw the CDC get by Ski-Hi Scaffolding 6-4.

Century 21, idle last night, goes into the Christmas break on top of the standings at 6 and 2.

That team is skipped by Ray Blackmore.