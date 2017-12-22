An aerial search for a missing Williams Lake man came up negative.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said police were out yeasterday in the Gang Ranch area checking the roads as well as Farwell Canyon for Karl Flunkert.

Byron said police received a tip that Flunkert might be in Dog Creek and they will be looking into that.

Flunkert is five ten weighing 185 pounds and believed to be operating a blue Dodge Durango licence plate DC357H.

Anyone who may have any information regarding the location of this missing man is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP.