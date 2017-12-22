The newest library in Mcleese lake opened this past Saturday, but the other in the Interlakes has been delayed.

Chair of the Cariboo Regional District and Area H director, Margo Wagner explains the reason why.

“We’re hoping to have them open relatively around the same time but because there were more evacuation orders out in the Interlakes area that went on for longer than there were in the Mcleese Lake area so that kept the company from getting access to it”.

The new library building in the Interlakes has been installed and services are being connected.

Wagner said she believes the residents of the Interlakes area will see it as a positive thing for their community and that one of the many benefits it offers is a wheelchair accessible ramp all the way up so it’s very user-friendly for people with mobility issues.

Due to delays and the holiday season, it will not be open before the end of December as anticipated.

Wagner said the timeline for opening will be clarified in January.