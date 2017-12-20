The Board of Education for School District 27 is seeking assistance from the Ministry of Education in response to recent allegations by the Cariboo Chilcotin Teachers Association (CCTA) that suggest the District has communication and relationship issues.

The Board passed the motion at its board meeting Tuesday night and says that processes embedded in Collective Agreements and Board Policy are either not understood by all parties or are being ignored.

“This is a problem, and if it continues, it will develop deep into a culture of misunderstanding and mistrust. The Board is elected to promote student achievement; teachers are hired for the same,” said Chair, Tanya Guenther.

“We are all on the same team. It’s time to put our collective best foot forward.”

The Board of Education is also requesting that the Ministry of Education continue the assistance of Ministry Official Dianne Turner to assist in developing a plan addressing any communication and relationship challenges in the District.

Further, the Board of Education is seeking financial assistance from the Ministry and the BC School Trustees Association to bring in an expert to assist with resolving conflict, improving communications and improving relationships within the District.

The CCTA said on November 22 that a motion of non-confidence in the Superintendent, Secretary-Treasurer, and Board of School School Trustees was passed without dissent citing concerns around personnel practices, financial mismanagement, and the failure to fully comply with the Supreme Court ruling to fully restore contractual provisions of class size and composition.