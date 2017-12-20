Not all bears are hibernating yet in the North Cariboo.

Conservation Officer Joel Kline wants to get that message out after receiving a few calls in the past week…

“This year, just because of the later onset of winter, we’ve had a couple of instances where some bears have either come out of the den, based on the weather and temperatures and snow pack, or never actually went into the den.”

Kline says it’s hard to say when the bears will all be in their dens…

“They’re only going to feel comfortable going into a den if they have the appropriate amount of fat layers, and if they don’t feel that they have that yet, they might stay out and try to find some more food before they hunker down for the winter.”

Kline says they are asking people who like to feed the birds to hold off on that for now.

He says the calls they have been getting have been in the Barkerville Highway area and on Red Bluff Road.