After three terms as a Williams Lake City Councillor, Sue Zacharias says she will not be seeking re-election next year.

Zacharias made the announcement at a regular council meeting Tuesday.

“Really I think it’s just a process in life where you get involved in a lot of different things and I’ve really enjoyed being on Council,” she says.

“I’ve learned a lot. I think it’s just great timing for me.”

Zacharias says that she sees such an active young business community and would love to see more business people get on Council.

Among her volunteer work in the community, Zacharias says she would also love to serve on any committees.

“You feel like you could run every year because the projects are never quite finished. So you want to stay on and help complete another project or work on another project, but I think I’ve realized too that there is no end,” she says.

“I think it’s just a good time to move on and stay very involved with the community.”