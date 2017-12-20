Santa’s little helpers, also known as the volunteers for Quesnel Good Cheer, are hard at work today packing Christmas hampers.

Coordinator Dianne Greenwood says they will be doing the same tomorrow.

She says it’s a big job again this year…

“Right now we’re over 800 but we’re about 50 below last year. That’s good because last year we ran out of food three times while we were filling hampers up.”

Greenwood says the hampers will be equipped with all of the fixings needed for a Christmas dinner….

“Families get the turkey and all of that, the cranberry and the stuffing and the potatoes, they get pasta and vegetables and fruits and juices and tea and coffee and the kiddies all get toys.”

They can be picked up on Friday and Saturday at the depot in the Maple Park Mall between 10am and 4pm.