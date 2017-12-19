A couple of motor vehicle incidents kept 100 Mile House RCMP busy.

On friday police and emergency crews were called to Saunders Crescent in 103 Mile Subdivision for a vehicle that lost control and left the roadway.

Police say the driver lost control while driving in a curve on the hill, went over a large embankment and came to rest in a yard.

The two occupants in the car were examined at the scene and the female passenger was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

That same day Police and Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle roll over collision on Ruth Lake where the driver of a pickup lost control, left the roadway and flipped into the lake.

The driver was able to extricate himself and get to his residence.

Natural Resources were also called to determine if there was any environmental damage.