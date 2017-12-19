It was their second best weekend in their ten years of offering safe rides home.

This past weekend Operation Rednose in Willams Lake gave 34 rides on friday night and saturday night they did 68 rides.

Manager of Community Safety City of Williams Lake and Rednose volunteer, Dave Dickson, said they’ll be offering their services again this friday evening but not saturday and explains why

“Because volunteers some of them are traveling to families, some are having guests to come so it’s next to impossible, and so a number of the Rednose teams Canada wide have made a decision not to operate this coming saturday night”.

Dickson said even though Operation Rednose won’t be available on saturday he encourages motorist to find a safe ride home either by taxi, calling a friend or using a designated driver.

The final night for Operation Rednose will be New Years Eve from 9pm to 3am.

If you’d like a safe ride home for you and your vehicle between 9pm and 3am friday night to call 250-392-22-22