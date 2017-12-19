A Williams Lake man has been sentenced in connection with a stabbing.

22-year old Bradford Driver received a conditional discharge and was placed on 18 months probation after pleading guilty to one count each of Assault With a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

Driver was arrested back in May following an incident on 2nd Avenue.

Witnesses told police that there was an altercation between two men and that one stabbed the other in the back.

The victim was taken to hospital and later released.