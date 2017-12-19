The Cariboo obviously received a healthy dump of snow last night and overnight, but how much ?

We asked Lisa West, who is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada…

“The numbers are pretty much the same throughout the Cariboo. The snow started yesterday afternoon and continued right through to about midnight last night. What we saw fall was about 10 to 15 centimeters across the region.”

West says we could see some more flurries on Thursday as an arctic front moves in…

“So on Thursday we could actually see another round of some flurries, but the downside to that is we are going to drop into this arctic air mass so temperatures are going to plummet as we get towards the end of the week and into the Christmas weekend. Our daytime highs are only reaching -14, -17 as we get into Sunday for Christmas Eve.”

West says that will also mean lows into the -20s.