A head-on collision in the South Cariboo this morning sent two people to hospital, one with serious injuries.

100 Mile House RCMP Corporal Brian Lamb says they were called out to the intersection of Highway 97 and 103 Mile Lake Road West just after 10 o’clock…

“Upon arrival there were already several emergency vehicles on scene. It is believed that the head-on collision occurred after the passenger car crossed the center line after losing control on icy roads and made contact with the pickup.”

Lamb says 100 Mile House Fire Rescue had to the use the jaws of life to get the female driver out of the car.

He says both drivers, the sole occupants of their vehicles, were taken to local hospital and that the driver of the car has since been airlifted to Kamloops with serious injuries.

Lamb says both drivers were from the Cariboo region.

The Highway was initially closed, but is now open.