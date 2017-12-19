The Quesnel School District is looking into the idea of going to a two week spring break.

Gloria Jackson, the Chair of Quesnel’s Board of Education, says they are one of only six districts in the province right now that has just a one week break.

She says the reasoning behind that is strictly financial.

Jackson says they have struck a sub committee from their calendar committee and are now gathering information…

“ The subcommittee has already done surveys with the affected staff, so the CUPE staff, they’ve got survey information from the QDTA, the Quesnel District Teachers Association, we’ve got information from the Principals/Vice Principals Association.”

Jackson says they’ve also surveyed service providers in the community such as the Child Development Centre and the Salvation Army and they are in the process of surveying parents through Facebook, their webpage and newsletters.

She says once all of that information is compiled it will eventually go to the Board for a decision, likely in March.

Any change would be for the 2018-2019 school year.

(Files from George Henderson)