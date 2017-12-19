EZ-Vape in Williams Lake is the latest victim of a break and enter after two suspects reportedly broke the glass of the front door.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron says the incident occurred just before 5 am on Sunday and that some merchandise was stolen.

“The matter is still under investigation,” he says.

On their Facebook page, EZ-Vape called the crime ignorant and reckless.

“With the Holidays in full force, money is tight for everyone. We at EZVape are no Kings among men ourselves, and this kind of reckless ignorant crime does not help anyone.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP or Crimestoppers.