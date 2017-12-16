The South Cariboo Rec Centre is looking to fill the net with non-perishable food items.

Community programs and special events coordinator, Deanna Deacon says Fill the Net Campaign is an awesome initiative that happens across North America with all of the Canlan Ice Sports companies.

“The thought is if everyone brought 1 or 2 food items each time they came in even if it’s just something out of the cupboard it’s a great opportunity for us to be able to give back without necessarily having to go out of your way, you can still go about your daily functions, and you get to give back to the community; it’s such a challenging time of year for a lot of people.”

Deacon says that Fill the Net will run until December 23 with all items to be given to the 100 Mile House Food Bank.

“We’ve had a lot of support from different businesses in the community,” she adds.

“They’ve been sponsoring our Sunday public skate. So that means that almost every Sunday in the last couple months there’s been a free a family skate on Sunday. It’s been awesome because that’s a chance for a lot of people to come in see ‘Fill the Net’ campaign and bring in some food items.”