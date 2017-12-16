Details and activities are starting to come together for the upcoming two-day hockey festival in Williams Lake.

Rogers Hometown Hockey coordinator, Deb Radolla says they have some great things coming up.

“One of the events that we are finalizing is our local organizing committee has worked with Rogers to plan a pep rally for Friday, January 5. This is going to be kind of the launch of the weekend and will be in the Gibraltar Room from 10 until 11:30.”

Highlights of the pep rally according to Radolla include Hometown Hank, the mascot for Rogers Hometown Hockey, and a performance by hockey stick juggler Paz along with local talent.

“Also to get everybody revved up for the weekend the Tourism Discovery Centre is going to be hosting a coloring contest all day from 9 until 5 and there will be a hockey-related movie at Paradise Cinemas,” says Radolla.

Rogers Hometown Hockey begins on Saturday, January 6 at noon at Oliver St. and 3rd Ave., and will conclude Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

The evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Festival Details:

The free hockey-themed weekend will feature games, prize giveaways, fun activities, and live local entertainment for the whole family, including:

Rogers Fan Hub : Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and interactive experiences, showcasing virtual autographs from NHL stars, a hockey-themed Zamboni video game and autograph signings with NHL alum Kirk McLean to unite fans in their passion for the game. In addition, fans are treated to free hot chocolate on site.

: Helping fans be fans, the Fan Hub features innovative and interactive experiences, showcasing virtual autographs from NHL stars, a hockey-themed Zamboni video game and autograph signings with NHL alum Kirk McLean to unite fans in their passion for the game. In addition, fans are treated to free hot chocolate on site. GamePlus : If you are a Rogers customer you can come to the GamePlus desk in the Rogers Fan Hub and redeem exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with NHL alumni, autographed merchandise and tours of our Sportsnet Mobile Studio.

: If you are a Rogers customer you can come to the GamePlus desk in the Rogers Fan Hub and redeem exclusive experiences such as meet-and-greets with NHL alumni, autographed merchandise and tours of our Sportsnet Mobile Studio. Sportsnet Augmented Reality Photo Booth : Fans have the chance to get close to their favorite players through augmented reality technology. Fans can take photos with virtual images of NHL stars, and have the photo emailed directly to their device for social sharing.

: Fans have the chance to get close to their favorite players through augmented reality technology. Fans can take photos with virtual images of NHL stars, and have the photo emailed directly to their device for social sharing. The Hockey Circus Show : Come see Paz our world-renowned hockey acrobat! Paz juggles everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks all while standing on top of a net. It is an experience that the family will never forget.

: Come see Paz our world-renowned hockey acrobat! Paz juggles everything from pucks to flaming hockey sticks all while standing on top of a net. It is an experience that the family will never forget. Scotiabank Community Locker Room : A family-friendly space to engage hockey fans, celebrate the game, and interact with NHL alumni. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community.

: A family-friendly space to engage hockey fans, celebrate the game, and interact with NHL alumni. Scotiabank will also be donating $15,000 to minor hockey associations in the community. Dodge Family Zone: Features the famous Stow ’n Go Challenge, a hockey-themed obstacle course. Also, fans have the opportunity to enter a contest to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for their family. All contest entrants will receive a co-branded Dodge and Rogers Hometown Hockey retro toque.

Features the famous Stow ’n Go Challenge, a hockey-themed obstacle course. Also, fans have the opportunity to enter a contest to win $5,000 for their local minor hockey association and a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica for their family. All contest entrants will receive a co-branded Dodge and Rogers Hometown Hockey retro toque. Tim Hortons Ball Hockey Rink presented by Sportsnet: Features pick-up games for the community, including local Timbits Hockey players.

presented by Sportsnet: Features pick-up games for the community, including local Timbits Hockey players. Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria : Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven, and play the Find Giuseppe Match Game to win a rooftop experience and other great prizes.

: Fans can enjoy a free slice of Giuseppe Pizzeria pizza fresh out of the oven, and play the Find Giuseppe Match Game to win a rooftop experience and other great prizes. Playmobil Kids Zone : Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures. In the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win a new NHL playset.

: Fans have the chance to face off against friends and family with the PLAYMOBIL NHL Arena and its lineup of NHL figures. In the zone, fans will also be able to enter to win a new NHL playset. OK Tire Zamboni Pit Stop : Features a pit-crew-like experience where fans have the opportunity to test their tire-hanging skills on a replica Zamboni.

: Features a pit-crew-like experience where fans have the opportunity to test their tire-hanging skills on a replica Zamboni. Live Local Entertainment: Live music featured throughout the weekend beginning with Hanna Eastmond performing on Saturday, followed by Tiger Moon on Sunday.

Rogers Hometown Hockey Contest:

All season long, fans can tune in to the Sunday night broadcast on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW for a chance to win weekly prizes through the Rogers HometownHockey Contest. Join the conversation by using each week’s unique hashtag to tweet @Rogers to automatically be entered for a chance to win a number of prizes, including a trip to the 2018 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. The contest runs during every Sunday broadcast through to the final Rogers Hometown Hockey of the season on Sunday, April 1 from Montreal.