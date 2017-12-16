The Minister of Public Safety and Minister Responsible for Emergency Preparedness reminds British Columbians that proactive winter storm preparedness can go a long way towards ensuring the safety of families.

Solicitor General Mike Farnsworth says that most areas of British Columbia have already seen their first snow of the season, and winter conditions will be the norm for the next few months.

Winter weather readiness tips include wearing weather appropriate clothing, driving for the conditions, limiting outdoor exposure when windchill advisories are issued, and putting together an emergency kit as severe weather can cause power outages.

Learn More: