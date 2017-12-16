Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Williams Lake was at Boitanio Mall Friday seeking volunteers and also support for an upcoming raffle.

“We’ve been around town in the last couple of weeks at different businesses selling raffle tickets,” says Melissa Newberry, executive director.

“We got an extension to sell raffle tickets up until next Friday because we would normally draw them at the Tour De Cariboo but of course with the fires over the summer we weren’t able to run our Tour De Cariboo.”

Newberry says also as a result of the wildfires they are need of some volunteers and thought while they were there they would put out some packages and see if they could attract some volunteers to their in-school mentoring program.

She adds that they will be launching a new initiative starting in January called ‘Granny or Grandpa For an Hour.’

“We’re hoping to attract some of those invaluable seniors in our community to come and volunteer in the schools. All they have to do is spend an hour a week with a child in the schools that we serve.”

For further information about the raffle which will be drawn on the GOAT Friday morning or to volunteer, you can contact their office at 250-398-8391.

Of the 700 raffle tickets available about 450 have been sold which will help support the local organization.