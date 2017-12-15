The Invasive Species Council of British Columbia in Williams Lake is receiving a $75,000 community gaming grant.

“It’s great that provincial government is investing in charities across BC,” says executive director Gail Wallin.

“Our funds are really vital to our work in working with youth and community groups across BC to be able to make a difference and we do a lot of work here in the Cariboo.”

Wallin says that the grant is to increase their community engagement and getting more volunteers out there watching, reporting, and taking action to prevent the spread of invasive species.

“Winter is an important time for getting people who are going out of this region or province because they have the risk of bringing back invasive species,” she adds.

“The other thing is that there are lots things people can do today. They can make sure they don’t dump their aquarium outside. That they don’t release their Christmas pets that they may have received. Doing work over the winter months is still really important because that’s when people can better understand what are the actions they can take to protect our environment.”

Other organizations providing public safety and environmental programming in the Cariboo Chilcotin also receiving community gaming grants this year include:

Watch Lake North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department in 70 Mile House-$43,000

70 Mile House Volunteer Firefighters Association-$20,000

West Chilcotin Search and Rescue Society in Tatla Lake-$50,000

McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society-$16,500

Big Lake Community Association-$26,250

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department-$48,000

Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department Society in Cache Creek-$25,000

Williams Lake Field Naturalists-$16,000

Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society in Williams Lake-$25,000

Baker Creek Enhancement Society in Quesnel -$40,000

“British Columbians from every corner of the province benefit from safe communities and a healthy natural environment,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

“Through the Community Gaming Grants program, our government is proud to support the excellent work of not-for-profit organizations that help protect our environment and literally save lives, from flood zones to mountaintops to wildfire emergencies.”