Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake resumes its service tonight.

“We’ve done 187 rides to date to 376 people and we’ve had 124 volunteers out,” says Dave Dickson, manager of community safety.

“We’re having a very good year. We’re delighted with the community using our service and it’s getting people safely home. That’s what it’s all about.”

To book a ride in the Williams Lake area through Operation Red Nose which runs tonight and tomorrow (Saturday, December 16) you can call 250-392-2222.

Operation Red Nose will also run on December 22 and New Year’s Eve.