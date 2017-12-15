The Government of BC is appointing a new provincial court judge who will be assigned to the Northern Region with Chambers in Williams Lake.

Judge Peter Whyte will be sworn in on January 2, 2018 in Vancouver with a welcoming ceremony in Williams Lake in the coming months.

Judge Whyte graduated from the University of BC in 2005 with a Juris Doctor degree and worked as a lawyer and for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada as an agent prosecutor for close to a decade.

He joined the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) in 2015 as Crown counsel and has a master’s degree in social work and extensive expertise in matters relating to mental health and addiction. He also serves with the Victims and Vulnerable Witnesses Resource Counsel Group of the BCPS.

Whyte is being appointed with Judge Delaram Jahani who will be assigned to the Fraser Region with Chambers in Surrey to “ensure the judiciary has the resources to continue to provide access to justice.”

The Ministry of Attorney General notes that the new appointments of Whyte and Jahani fill vacancies created by retirements.