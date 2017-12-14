There were record-setting crowds at this year’s Barkerville’s Victorian Christmas celebration.

Ed Coleman, the CEO of the historic town, says the tube run was open earlier this year which definitely helped.

He says that along with the traditional sleigh rides, the indoor skating rink and snowshoeing helped to boost this year’s numbers….

“So that whole combination of all that coming on line together for the first time on this opening weekend smashed a record. Our previous record was 1200 people and we had 1600 people.”

Coleman says those numbers are from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The previous record was from 2015.