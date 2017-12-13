Acquitted on all charges !

That was the outcome yesterday in Supreme Court for two Quesnel men who were charged in connection with an alleged home invasion.

37-year old Dwayne Kueber and 27-year old Tylor Lisk were facing numerous counts, including Unlawful Confinement, Robbery Where a Firearm is Used, Pointing a Firearm, and Break and Enter with intent to Commit an Indictable Offence.

Justice Groves handed down his decision yesterday following a trial that ran all of last week and Monday.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of a home invasion back in February at a residence near Plywood Hill.

Police said at the time that they believed that this was a targeted incident and that no one was physically hurt.