A house in West Quesnel sustained extensive damage from a fire early this morning.

Sylvain Gauthier, Fire Chief of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department, says they were called to Donnelly Street in Uplands at around 1-30.

He says it was fortunate that no one was hurt…

“The homeowners were home at the time, they were actually sleeping, and a worker just off shift who was driving by noticed some flames on the side of the building. He quickly went and knocked on the door to wake up the residents and then 9-1-1 was called at the same time.”

Gauthier says in addition to the damage to the main building, the siding on a neighbouring home melted due to the extreme heat.

He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although they believe that it started in the basement.