Mum’s the word on why BC Housing abruptly cancelled an open house scheduled for tonight on the relocation of the homeless shelter in Quesnel.

As a result the City has also cancelled it’s public hearing on the issue.

Both were slated to take place at the Senior’s Centre.

We asked Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson about this latest development…

“We were given notice that they’ve had a change in circumstance that means they’re not ready to have the public information session, and so without that public information session we can’t hold the public hearing. They’re intention is to get it back on track again and to continue to work on it immediately in the new year.”

Simpson says the investment is safe despite the cancellation…

“We’ve asked time and time again whether or not that investment is locked in. We are assured every time that we talk to BC Housing that that investment is targeted for Quesnel.”

As for whether or not the City’s request for the project to go back out for a request for proposals had anything to do with the cancellation of the public hearing, Simpson says we’ll have to ask BC Housing.

The Mayor and other members of Council have expressed concern over how the Quesnel Shelter and Support Society has operated the current downtown homeless shelter.

BC Housing is proposing to move the shelter to Elliott Street in West Quesnel.