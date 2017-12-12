The final option for residents to participate in the Cariboo Regional District’s wildfire community consultation is now available.

The Cariboo Regional District says that an online survey will be available until December 23, 2017.

The survey that asks a variety of questions about the emergency response, mental, social and financial wellness and unmet needs for residents in recovery is available through the CRD’s web site, Facebook or Twitter pages, and can be completed on CRD library public computers for no cost.

It is open to all residents in the Cariboo Regional District, including those living in Wells, 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Williams Lake and First Nation communities.

A final report from the CRD’s wildfire community consultation that began in October with 24 meetings throughout the region and also a Facebook Live video event, has been scheduled for delivery to the CRD Board of Directors in the New Year, by consultant Tim Conrad of Butterfly Effect Communications.