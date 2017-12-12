A copy of the artwork file that a Gold Rush Trail mural fetured at the Vancouver Convention Centre breezeway was created from -Image Submitted

A new mural marking the diverse history of the Gold Rush Trail was officially unveiled last week at the Vancouver Convention Centre breezeway.

“It was years of planning that the Gold Rush Trail Committee put into it,” says Andre Kuerbis, chair of the board for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

“Our goal was to create more awareness of the rich history that we have. With a lot of participation of the communities all along the way down from to Westminster to Barkerville, we were able to get it set up.”

Kuerbis says although the mural is currently set there for a limited time frame they are hoping to make it long-term.

“We have spoken with quite a few people that have had the chance to see it and visited it. There was a lot of appreciation, a lot of excitement,” he says.

“We expect with all of the activities that happen at the Convention Centre and especially a lot of international visitors that a business meeting that might happen right now will turn into a future vacation.”

The 47 foot by 8.5-foot wall mural highlights some of the extensive range of authentic Gold Rush Trail experiences travelers will find as they make their way up the Cariboo Wagon Road including:

Living history and interpretive sites including museums, homesteads, working farms,

heritage sites, general stores, gardens, 19th-century churches, boardwalks, saloons, gold

panning, and stagecoach rides

Outdoor recreational opportunities such as kayaking, river rafting, mountain biking, hiking, fishing, geocaching, wildlife-viewing, Nordic skiing and snowmobiling

Indigenous tourism experiences including storytelling by village elders, wilderness walks, salmon lunches, and overnight accommodation in pit houses and teepees

Arts festivals, powwows, a busy circuit of rodeos, and many other popular events

The Gold Rush Trail Management Committee would like to thank the Royal BC Museum & Archives, the Vancouver Convention Centre, Destination British Columbia and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – Heritage Branch for their support and assistance in making this project possible.