A man was demanded to hand over his jacket and headphones Sunday afternoon after allegedly having been approached by another male.

RCMP say they responded to a report of a robbery on the corner of Midnight Drive and Boundary Street at 4:13 pm.

The suspect is described as:

25-30 year old First Nations

Approximately 6 feet tall

200-230 pounds

Wearing a black hoodie and black jacket.

“Extensive patrols were made and the Police Dog Services were called in to assist,” said Cst. Andrew Waters.

“The investigation is currently underway by the General Duty Section.”

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.