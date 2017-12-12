Quesnel Good Cheer is busy trying to gather enough goodies to pack into this year’s hampers that will go out to those in need this Christmas.

Coordinator Dianne Greenwood says they started taking donations on December 1st.

She says they will pack them on the 20th and 21st, and then they will be ready for pick-up on the 22nd and 23rd this year.

Greenwood says 883 hampers went out last year and with a week and a half to go, they are already at around 600 this year.

She says the totals over her 27 years now are quite staggering…

“Up to last year we gave out 18,073 hampers and we raised one million, 16 thousand 778 dollars and 25 cents. That’s what we paid in grocery bills.”

Last year’s grocery bill was just under 67 thousand dollars.

Donations of food, toys or cash are being accepted at the Maple Park Mall, next to Dollarama.

They can be dropped off any time from Monday to Saturday 10 til 4 and Sunday 10 til 2.