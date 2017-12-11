There was a suspicious fire outside the Farrier Pub in the 103 Mile subdivision early this morning.

100 Mile House Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander goes over some of the details…

“Upon arrival our crews observed some piled material that had obviously been burnt and was up against one of the sides of the building. Fortunately the owner, who was on site, was able to get out without injury and was also able to use a portable fire extinguisher to suppress the fire.”

Hollander says it was out before they arrived at around 4 a.m.

He says 100 Mile House RCMP are now assisting with the investigation.